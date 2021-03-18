Federated Hermes Inc. Has $97.55 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.89% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $97,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,372,659.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,051 shares of company stock worth $18,803,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.45. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.