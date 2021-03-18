Federated Hermes Inc. Has $97.99 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257,266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of The Travelers Companies worth $97,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $157.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $159.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.