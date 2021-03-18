Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,387,589 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $97,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $160.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.35 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

