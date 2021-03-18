Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Federated Hermes worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

