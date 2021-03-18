Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 15,380 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.51% of STERIS worth $82,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,692,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in STERIS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,934,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

STE stock opened at $187.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.75. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

