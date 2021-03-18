Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62,357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $104,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,199,000 after purchasing an additional 136,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $274.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

