Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 13,778 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $108,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $272.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.46 and a 200 day moving average of $244.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

