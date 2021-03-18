FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 2.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $265.64. 37,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.29 and a 200 day moving average of $261.79. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.52.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

