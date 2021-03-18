FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.10. 641,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 159,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $87.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. Analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

