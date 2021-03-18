Feellike Hits Market Cap of $17,309.09 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,309.09 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.37 or 0.00456978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00062181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00143150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.56 or 0.00650904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00077460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

