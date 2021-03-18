Felise Feingold Sells 2,300 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold sold 2,300 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $29,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $236.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 590,871 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

