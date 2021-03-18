Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,513. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $127.04.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

