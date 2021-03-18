Ferguson’s (FERG) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.62. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,513. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $117.10 and a 12-month high of $127.04.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

