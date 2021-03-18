Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Downgraded by Numis Securities to Add

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) was downgraded by Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FEVR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

Shares of LON:FEVR traded down GBX 319 ($4.17) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,218 ($28.98). 2,009,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,109. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,392.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,318.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

