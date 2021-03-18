Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.01. 10,516,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,649. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.