Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,105 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

