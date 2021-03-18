Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 24,401 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,401 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 743,740 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 282,452 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 536,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 287,532 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

