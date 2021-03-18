Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 6,668 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 744.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $299.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $300.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.99 and a 200-day moving average of $264.29.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

