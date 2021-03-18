Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 676 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

NYSE MCD opened at $224.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

