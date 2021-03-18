Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 67,832 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 703.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 1.01% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $87.43 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $88.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

