Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,151,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,604 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,042,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 244,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 142,397 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000.

FMB stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.72.

