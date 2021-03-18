Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

