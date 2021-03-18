Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 4,910 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6,755.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 1,844,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,386 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market cap of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

