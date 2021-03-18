Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 184.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after acquiring an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,468,000 after acquiring an additional 152,902 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,518,000 after acquiring an additional 102,944 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $104.49 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34.

