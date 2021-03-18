Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,374 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.2% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 332,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 315.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

