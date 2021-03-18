Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,046 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41.

