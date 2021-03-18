Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.15 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,016,000 after acquiring an additional 163,772 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

