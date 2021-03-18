Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.21 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $336.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 431.60, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.57.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,876 shares of company stock valued at $146,010,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

