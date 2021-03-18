Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $133.56 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

