Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.31 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,566,000 after purchasing an additional 586,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,335,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

