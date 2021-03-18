Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $244.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

