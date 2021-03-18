Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.60 Million Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,978 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.16% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RVT opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

In other news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $90,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

