Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 251,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.27.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $524.44 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $537.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

