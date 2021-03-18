Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $138.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

