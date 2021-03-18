Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 151.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.96% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLIX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period.

Shares of CLIX stock opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $104.23.

