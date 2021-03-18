Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $2.55 Million in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

