Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,152 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,745 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $142,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,459 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 620,475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $310,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $451.01 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

