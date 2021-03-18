Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,282 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $212.30 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

