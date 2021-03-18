Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 17,480 Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 1.87% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLW. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,602,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,310,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period.

Shares of PLW opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

