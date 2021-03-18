Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 5,010 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

