Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,121,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,486,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $186.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $186.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

