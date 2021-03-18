Financial Analysis: AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AIA Group and Brighthouse Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.23 $6.65 billion N/A N/A Brighthouse Financial $6.55 billion 0.61 -$740.00 million $9.58 4.74

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Volatility & Risk

AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brighthouse Financial has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A Brighthouse Financial N/A 5.24% 0.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AIA Group and Brighthouse Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brighthouse Financial 2 5 0 0 1.71

Brighthouse Financial has a consensus target price of $37.86, suggesting a potential downside of 16.65%. Given Brighthouse Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brighthouse Financial is more favorable than AIA Group.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats AIA Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

