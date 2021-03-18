Financial Contrast: Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) vs. Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chinook Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinook Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 64.85%. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 96.97%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than Chinook Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinook Therapeutics $17.26 million 42.67 -$82.37 million ($5.15) -3.39 Iterum Therapeutics $40,000.00 4,997.44 -$103.13 million ($7.10) -0.23

Chinook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics. Chinook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iterum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinook Therapeutics -215.80% -112.72% -21.36% Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -179.51%

Volatility & Risk

Chinook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics beats Chinook Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. Its product candidates include BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase Ib trial for IgA nephropathy; and CHK-336, a preclinical development candidate for an undisclosed ultra-orphan kidney disease, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.