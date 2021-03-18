FIO Protocol Trading Up 52.5% This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $71.96 million and $49.39 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031134 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 747,405,390 coins and its circulating supply is 224,530,472 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

