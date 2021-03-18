FirmaChain (FCT) Price Up 51.1% This Week

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $29.15 million and $26.85 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00458022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00062163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00145497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00056622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00623808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

