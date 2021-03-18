First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Business Financial Services and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.37%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.44%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 13.73% 8.46% 0.71% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 15.92% 9.59% 0.76%

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Business Financial Services pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $109.23 million 2.11 $23.32 million $2.68 9.94 Guaranty Federal Bancshares $52.33 million 1.62 $9.41 million $2.11 9.18

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Business Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 16 banking centers in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton Counties and a loan production office in Webster County. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

