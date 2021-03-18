First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.56

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 572863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,120,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

