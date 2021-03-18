First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

