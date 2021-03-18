First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,395 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of First Hawaiian worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

