First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) is Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,372 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises about 2.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $38,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of FR traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

